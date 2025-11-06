New law requires learner drivers to sit driving test within four years

NEW legislation has been passed in Ireland requiring learner drivers to take their test within four years of receiving their permit.

The move closes a loophole which saw learner drivers able to repeatedly renew their permits without ever taking a physical driving test.

Minister of State with responsibility for Road Safety, Seán Canney, signed off on the regulations which update the legislation this week.

“These regulations are an important development in advancing road safety and will fulfil one of the key actions of Phase 2 of the Road Safety Strategy Action Plan – to end the practice whereby learner drivers can roll over learner permits without the requirement to sit a test,” Minister Canney said.

“A learner permit is not a driving licence,” he added.

“It permits people to drive on public roads when accompanied by a qualified driver, to gain the experience necessary to drive safely.

“Until a learner can meet the required standard and pass a driving test, they cannot be judged safe to drive unaccompanied on public roads.

“Completing the learning to drive process is crucial to ensure that drivers have the skills and confidence to drive on our roads.

The amendment to the Road Traffic (Licensing of Drivers) Regulations will come into effect on November 1, 2026.

From that date, learner drivers who have held a permit in category A, A1, A2, AM, B or W for four years will have to take a practical driving test before renewing their permit. Currently, learners can renew their permits multiple times if they have booked or scheduled a driving test.

In addition, learners who have held a learner permit for seven years will have to begin the learning to drive process again.

For learners in category B (car), this process is made up of a theory test, obtaining a learner permit, taking 12 Essential Driver Training lessons, and sitting a practical test.

Data from the Road Safety Authority shows that nearly one in five holders of category B learner permits have renewed their licences three or more times.

Almost 60% of this group have yet to sit a driving test, approximately 38,000 people.

“Road safety is a priority for this Government and ensuring that all drivers are properly trained and qualified is essential to achieving this goal,” Ireland’s Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said.

“The purpose of these regulations is to encourage learners to become fully qualified drivers.

“It is vital that learner drivers complete the learning process, and are discouraged from holding learner permits without ever taking a driving test,” he added.