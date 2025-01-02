Lord of the Dance
Appeal for witnesses after child assaulted at bus stop
News

GARDAÍ are investigating an alleged assault of a child at a bus stop in Dublin.

A child is reported to have been assaulted by a man while waiting at the bus stop in Ballymun on the evening of Friday, December 27.

The incident is reported to have happened at around 9.45pm.

Officers have appealed to anyone with information to contact them.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward,” the police force said in a statement.

“In particular anyone who may have been in the vicinity at the time or with direct knowledge of the incident are also urged to contact Gardaí,” they added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

