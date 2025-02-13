Appeal for witnesses after petrol bomb attack destroys vehicles in Armagh
POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a petrol bomb attack destroyed a number of vehicles in Armagh.

PSNI officers were called to the incident in Crossmaglen at around 3.45am this morning, which left two vehicles completely burnt out.

“Shortly before 3.45am, it was reported that a number of vehicles had been set alight outside a house in the Carran Close area,” the PSNI said in a statement.

“Colleagues from the Northern Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene and extinguished the blaze, which is being treated as deliberate ignition.”

They confirmed that man who was inside the property was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

“Two vehicles were completely burnt out as a result of the incident, and one was damaged,” they added.

“Extensive damage was also caused to the front of the property, as well as smoke damage being caused inside.”

The police force has called on anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward.

“This was an extremely reckless attack, and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances,” they said.

“We are appealing for anyone who might have any information which could assist our investigation to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 133 of 13/02/25.”

