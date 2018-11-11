Area evacuated after suspicious device found in Drogheda, Co. Louth
News

Area evacuated after suspicious device found in Drogheda, Co. Louth

AN AREA of Drogheda in Co. Louth has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious device.

The device was found near a parked car on the Dublin Road at around 2.40pm today.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene and diverted traffic while the surrounding area was evacuated.

Advertisement

The army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been requested to deal with the suspicious device.

Gardaí are investigating whether the discovery is linked to an ongoing feud in the area between rival gangs.

During Thursday and Friday, gardaí dealt with six incidents in the Cement Road area, including two petrol bomb attacks and an assault with a hatchet on an 18-year-old man.

See More: Bomb Scare, Co. Louth, Drogheda

Related

Belfast to Liverpool ferry evacuated after report of ‘device’ on board
News 1 month ago

Belfast to Liverpool ferry evacuated after report of ‘device’ on board

By: Gerard Donaghy

Dublin train station evacuated over security alert after 'suspected explosive material' found
News 6 months ago

Dublin train station evacuated over security alert after 'suspected explosive material' found

By: Aidan Lonergan

Bomb scare in rural Irish village after discovery of 'suspect device'
News 7 months ago

Bomb scare in rural Irish village after discovery of 'suspect device'

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Busker, 13, wows Dublin crowds with stunning cover of A Star Is Born hit song Shallow
News 14 minutes ago

Busker, 13, wows Dublin crowds with stunning cover of A Star Is Born hit song Shallow

By: Gerard Donaghy

Girl in critical condition as 20 injured in London bus crash, driver arrested
News 2 hours ago

Girl in critical condition as 20 injured in London bus crash, driver arrested

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men arrested in connection with Kildare stabbing released
News 22 hours ago

Two men arrested in connection with Kildare stabbing released

By: Rebecca Keane

The weather this weekend is to stay full of showers
News 23 hours ago

The weather this weekend is to stay full of showers

By: Rebecca Keane

Drugs seized worth €180,000 by Gardaí
News 1 day ago

Drugs seized worth €180,000 by Gardaí

By: Rebecca Keane