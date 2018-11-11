Area evacuated after suspicious device found in Drogheda, Co. Louth

AN AREA of Drogheda in Co. Louth has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious device.

The device was found near a parked car on the Dublin Road at around 2.40pm today.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene and diverted traffic while the surrounding area was evacuated.

#LOUTH Dublin Rd in Drogheda closed. Gardaí ask motorists to avoid the town centre. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 11, 2018

The army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been requested to deal with the suspicious device.

Gardaí are investigating whether the discovery is linked to an ongoing feud in the area between rival gangs.

During Thursday and Friday, gardaí dealt with six incidents in the Cement Road area, including two petrol bomb attacks and an assault with a hatchet on an 18-year-old man.