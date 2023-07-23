Armed gang target West Belfast takeaway

POLICE have appealed for information following a report of an armed robbery at a takeaway in West Belfast.

The incident occurred at a premises on Suffolk Road on Friday evening.

Staff were made to lie on the floor by the masked gang, one of whom had a suspected firearm.

"Shortly before 8.55pm, it was reported that three masked men with one of them armed with a suspected firearm entered the rear of a fast-food takeaway in the area," said Detective Sergeant Kennedy of the PNSI.

"It was reported the males ordered staff onto the floor before making off with a sum of money.

"No one was injured during the incident."

Enquiries are continuing and police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1890 of July 21.