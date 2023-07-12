Armed police arrest man brandishing knife at Belfast shopping centre
Armed police arrest man brandishing knife at Belfast shopping centre

Footage shared online appeared to show armed police detaining a man

POLICE have made an arrest after a man armed with a knife reportedly threatened members of staff at a Belfast shopping centre.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show armed police officers detaining a man.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Park Centre shopping complex in West Belfast on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the PSNI confirmed that a man, who had been 'quickly arrested', had been placed in police custody.

"A man has been arrested in the Donegall Road area of west Belfast on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place," read a statement.

"Police received a report today, Tuesday July 11, around 2.15pm that a man, carrying a knife, was in a shopping centre.

"Two members of staff were reportedly threatened by the man who was quickly arrested by officers. No injuries were reported.

"The 37-year-old man remains in custody."

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 1025 of July 11.

