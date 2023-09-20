Arrest after £50,000 of suspected Class A drugs seized in Co. Derry
A MAN has been arrested after police seized £50,000 of suspected Class A drugs during a search in Co. Derry.

The 30-year-old was detained by officers from Cookstown District Support Team following a planned search of a residential property in the Orchard area of Draperstown on Tuesday.

He remains in custody assisting with police with their enquiries.

"Suspected Class A drugs, namely cocaine, with an estimated street value of £50,000, was seized along with a small amount of suspected Class B drugs, electronic devices and assorted drugs-related paraphernalia," said Inspector Johnstone of the PSNI.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three people were arrested in Co. Armagh today following planned searches of three residential properties and a business premise in Portadown.

Suspected drugs and paraphernalia seized in Portadown (Image: PSNI)

Assorted suspected controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £7,000 were seized, along with a sum of cash and drug paraphernalia.

A 21-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of criminal property.

Both remain in custody at this time.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A, B and C controlled drugs, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

He was bailed to return for interview at a later date.

See More: Armagh, Derry, Draperstown, Portadown

