Arrest after Co. Derry assault leaves man in critical condition

POLICE investigating a report of a recent serious assault in Co. Derry that left a man in a critical condition have made an arrest.

The incident occurred at around 3am on Saturday, February 1 in the Irish Green Street area of Limavady.

The man also had his house keys and phone taken during the incident.

"He is in a critical but stable condition in hospital," said Detective Inspector Lenaghan of the PSNI.

"A 34-year-old man was arrested on Saturday evening, February 8, by officers on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and remains in custody at this time."

Following the arrest, police renewed their appeal for anyone with information about the incident to contact 101, quoting reference number 653 of February 1.