Arrest after drugs worth €3.2m found in car travelling on Dublin motorway
Gardaí seized 162kg of suspected herbal cannabis

A MAN has been arrested after drugs worth €3.2m were found in a car in Dublin.

Gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle which was travelling on the M50 motorway near Blanchardstown at about 5pm yesterday afternoon (March 20).

During their search they uncovered 163kilograms of suspecrted cannabis, which has a street value of €3.2million.

Gardaí seized 162kg of suspected herbal cannabis

“As part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime activity under Operation Tara, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) seized €3.2 million of suspected cannabis during an operation yesterday, Wednesday 20th March 2024,” a Garda spokesperson confirmed today.

“As part of the operation, Gardaí intercepted and searched a vehicle on the M50, Dublin 15, on Wednesday 20th March 2024 at approximately 5pm,” they added.

“During the course of the search, 162 kilograms of suspected herbal cannabis was seized.

“The seized drugs have an estimated value of €3.2 million.”

The drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

A man in his 50s, who was arrested in connection with the operation, is currently being held at a Garda station in the north Dublin area.

Investigations are ongoing.

