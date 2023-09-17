Arrest after man injured in public order incident at Dublin Airport

A MAN has been arrested by gardaí investigating a public order incident at Dublin Airport this morning.

A statement from gardaí revealed that a man in his 50s had been treated in hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A second man, also in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and is being detained at a garda station in North Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The Irish Times reports that the injured man was stabbed twice during the incident, which occurred outside Terminal 1 at around 11,30am.

The paper adds that gardaí do not believe the attacker was known to the victim.

Gardaí have asked for anyone who was in the vicinity of Terminal 1 between 11am and 11.45am and who may have camera footage of the incident to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dublin Airport Garda Station on 01 666 4950, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.