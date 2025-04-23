Arrest after more than €150,000 worth of drugs seized in Co. Meath

A MAN has been arrested after gardaí seized more than €150,000 worth of drugs during searches in Co. Meath.

The searches were carried out on Tuesday by gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Dublin Region.

During the search of a commercial premises in Ratoath, gardaí recovered cannabis herb valued at €140,000 and a stolen high-powered motorcycle.

A residential premises in Navan was also searched, resulting in the recovery of cannabis herb, cocaine and ecstasy with a combined value of €12,000.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is being detained under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Meath Garda Station.

"This search operation in Co. Meath targeted a drug supply network into the Dublin Region," said Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary.

"Dismantling and disrupting drug supply networks into the Dublin Region is a top priority.

"My teams are working in collaboration with colleagues in adjoining Garda Regions to ensure these supply networks are identified, disrupted and dismantled."