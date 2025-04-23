Arrest after more than €150,000 worth of drugs seized in Co. Meath
News

Arrest after more than €150,000 worth of drugs seized in Co. Meath

A stolen high-powered motorcycle was also recovered (Image: An Garda Síochána)

A MAN has been arrested after gardaí seized more than €150,000 worth of drugs during searches in Co. Meath.

The searches were carried out on Tuesday by gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Dublin Region.

During the search of a commercial premises in Ratoath, gardaí recovered cannabis herb valued at €140,000 and a stolen high-powered motorcycle.

A residential premises in Navan was also searched, resulting in the recovery of cannabis herb, cocaine and ecstasy with a combined value of €12,000.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is being detained under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Meath Garda Station.

"This search operation in Co. Meath targeted a drug supply network into the Dublin Region," said Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary.

"Dismantling and disrupting drug supply networks into the Dublin Region is a top priority.

"My teams are working in collaboration with colleagues in adjoining Garda Regions to ensure these supply networks are identified, disrupted and dismantled."

See More: Meath

Related

Four arrests after drugs worth €350k seized in raid on crime gang
News 1 month ago

Four arrests after drugs worth €350k seized in raid on crime gang

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí upgrade 2013 disappearance of mother-of-two from Co. Meath to murder investigation
News 2 months ago

Gardaí upgrade 2013 disappearance of mother-of-two from Co. Meath to murder investigation

By: Gerard Donaghy

Witness appeal after young man dies in early hours collision in Co. Meath
News 2 months ago

Witness appeal after young man dies in early hours collision in Co. Meath

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Welcome to the Hotel Steigenberger, Hamburg
Travel 8 hours ago

Welcome to the Hotel Steigenberger, Hamburg

By: Mal Rogers

Head of Catholic church in Ireland remembers Pope’s ‘closeness and friendship with Christ’
News 1 day ago

Head of Catholic church in Ireland remembers Pope’s ‘closeness and friendship with Christ’

By: Fiona Audley

Graham Norton says evolution of wine brand is ‘incredible’ while in New Zealand for latest harvest
Business 1 day ago

Graham Norton says evolution of wine brand is ‘incredible’ while in New Zealand for latest harvest

By: Fiona Audley

Witness appeal after young boy dies in Westmeath collision
News 1 day ago

Witness appeal after young boy dies in Westmeath collision

By: Fiona Audley

The Dublin-born cardinal at the heart of Vatican affairs
News 1 day ago

The Dublin-born cardinal at the heart of Vatican affairs

By: Mal Rogers

Vatican confirms Pope Francis' funeral will take place this weekend
News 1 day ago

Vatican confirms Pope Francis' funeral will take place this weekend

By: Fiona Audley