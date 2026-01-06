Arrest made following death of popular businessman in Donegal

AN arrest has been made after a popular businessman died following an assault in Donegal.

The man died following an incident at a residence in Adara in the early hours of yesterday morning (January 5).

He has since been named locally as 65-year-old businessman Stephen McCahill, who is a co-owner of the Corner House bar in Adara.

Local community group the Glenties Town Team paid tribute to Mr McCahill, saying he was an “avid supporter” of the town.

“Stephen was a true friend to Glenties,” they said.

“He gave generously of his time, offering great support, guidance and advice whenever it was needed.

“His encouragement and positivity made a real difference, and his commitment to community life was clear to all who knew him.”

The group described Mr McCahill as a man who “genuinely cared about people and places beyond his own community, and his loss will be felt far and wide”.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Stephen’s family, friends and the entire Ardara community at this very difficult time,” they said.

Gardaí confirm they are investigating “all of the circumstances” surrounding his death.

“At approximately 3:50am, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an assault at a domestic residence outside the town,” they said.

“A male in his 60s was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene,” they added.

A man in his 30s was arrested at a different location later that morning, the police force confirmed.

He is currently being held at a Garda station in Co. Donegal.

“The scene is preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau,” the Gardai confirmed.

“The office of the State Pathologist has been notified,” they added.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation, and an incident room has been set up at Ballyshannon Garda Station.

The police force has urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858 530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

"Investigations are ongoing,” they state.