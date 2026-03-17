Woman arrested in connection with investiation into two armed robberies in Cork

A WOMAN has been arrested in connection with an investigation into two armed robberies in Cork city.

Gardai were called to an incident in the Ballincollig area at around 10.15pm on March 15.

“A female entered a premises brandishing a suspected imitation firearm and threatened staff,” Gardaí confirmed in a statement.

“Later that evening, Gardaí responded to report of a separate incident of robbery in Ballincollig,” they added.

“A female brandishing an implement threatened an individual. A quantity of cash is reported to have been taken.”

A woman, aged in her 40’s, has since been arrested in connection with the investigation into the incidents.

She is currently being held at a Garda Station in the Co. Cork area.

“An imitation firearm and a number of bladed implements were recovered,” the police force stated.

“The firearm is subject to ballistic analysis.”

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Any person who was travelling in the Ballincollig, Cork City area on Sunday 15th March 2026, between 9:30pm and 10:30pm, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Additionally, road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

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