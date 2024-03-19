Arrest made after cocaine worth €546k seized at Dublin Airport
News

Arrest made after cocaine worth €546k seized at Dublin Airport

A MAN has been arrested after more than seven kilos of cocaine were found in the bag of a passenger who flew into Dublin Airport from Brazil.

Revenue officers found 7.8 kgs of cocaine, with an estimated value of €546,000, hidden among clothes in the bag of a passenger who was stopped and searched as he arrived in Dublin.

The man, aged in his 30s, had disembarked a flight from Brazil via Madrid yesterday afternoon (March 18).

Some 7.8 kgs of cocaine, with an estimated value of €546,000, was found hidden among clothes in the passenger's bag

He was arrested by Gardai and subsequently charged.

The man was held overnight at a Dublin Garda Station and is due before the courts this morning.

“This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs,” a Revenue spokesperson said today.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295,” they added.

