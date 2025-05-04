Sinn Féin to move motion calling for presidential voting rights to be granted to those living in Northern Ireland

SINN FÉIN is to move a motion at the Northern Ireland Assembly calling for the Irish Government to extend presidential voting rights to those living in the North.

The party's National Chairperson, Declan Kearney MLA, said it would be an opportunity for the Assembly to have its voice heard on the issue.

In 2013, the Constitutional Convention recommended extending voting rights to Irish citizens outside the state.

Sinn Féin brought legislation to the Dáil in 2015 to have this enacted and Mr Kearney said the party intends to do so again in this Dáil term.

"Despite commitments made by successive governments and widespread political support, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have repeatedly delayed action," said the MLA for South Antrim.

"As Irish citizens in the north we can stand for, and be elected as Uachtarán na hÉireann. Therefore we should be able to vote for Uachtarán na hÉireann.

"This debate will enable the Assembly to have its say on this issue and support the rights of Irish citizens here.

"It is time to extend voting rights in elections for President of Ireland to all Irish citizens on the island of Ireland."

An Options Paper on extending voting rights to Irish citizens outside the state was published in 2017 ahead of a proposed 2019 referendum.

However, the vote was postponed by the Irish Government in February 2019 as it prioritised dealing with Brexit-related issues.

A bill was introduced in September 2019 to amend the constitution to extend voting rights in presidential elections to Irish citizens living abroad.

However, it lapsed in January 2020 when the Dáil was dissolved ahead of the following month's General Election.

It was restored to the Order Paper in July 2020 but lapsed again in November 2024 with the dissolution of the Dáil prior to the most recent General Election.

The current government's Programme for Government issued in January did not mention the issue.