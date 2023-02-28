Arrest made after drugs worth £27k seized in raid on Co. Antrim home

PSNI officers have made an arrest after uncovering drugs with a street value of £27,500 in a property in Co. Antrim.

Detectives from the Organised Crime Unit made the arrest following the seizure of suspected drugs in Whitehead.

They carried out the searches on Sunday, February 26, as part of an investigation into the supply of controlled drugs.

During a search of one residential property in the town, police uncovered a large quantity of suspected drugs with an estimated street value of £27,500 along with paraphernalia related to the supply of drugs.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A, B and C controlled drugs, and possession of Class A, B and C controlled drugs with intent to supply.

He is currently being questioned by detectives.

Organised Crime Unit’s Detective Sergeant O’Neill said: “These searches formed part of a robust investigation into the supply of illicit drugs throughout Northern Ireland.

“Drugs ruin lives,” he added.

“Drug dealers are only concerned with lining their own pockets at the expense of others, leaving families and loved ones to deal with the inevitable devastation caused by the drugs they supply.”