Arrest made after €830k worth of cannabis seized in Dublin
News

Arrest made after €830k worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

A MAN has been arrested after cannabis worth €830k was seized from a property in Dublin.

A raid targeting “persons suspected to be involved in organised crime” who were operating across Dublin got underway on February 12.

The joint operation was undertaken by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

It saw 41.5kgs of herbal cannabis located at a premises in Rathcoole, Co. Dublin.

One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and is currently being detained at a Garda Station in South Dublin.

The 41.5kgs of herbal cannabis located at a premises in Rathcoole, Co. Dublin

A Revenue spokesperson said: “As part of an intelligence-led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime operating in the Dublin metropolitan region, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

“As a result of this operation Revenue officers seized approximately 41.5Kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €830,000, in Co. Dublin.”

Investigations are ongoing.

See More: Dublin

Related

Driver dies following Valentine’s Day collision on Irish road
News 3 hours ago

Driver dies following Valentine’s Day collision on Irish road

By: Irish Post

Engaged couples have rings blessed at the relic of St Valentine in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Engaged couples have rings blessed at the relic of St Valentine in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Two men and one woman arrested over suspected arson attack at derelict Dublin pub
News 6 days ago

Two men and one woman arrested over suspected arson attack at derelict Dublin pub

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Finance Minister praises ‘deep economic ties’ between Ireland and Germany following Christian Lindner visit
News 1 day ago

Finance Minister praises ‘deep economic ties’ between Ireland and Germany following Christian Lindner visit

By: Fiona Audley

Over 6,000 people apply to be a Garda after recruitment age extended to 50
News 1 day ago

Over 6,000 people apply to be a Garda after recruitment age extended to 50

By: Fiona Audley

Picturesque town crowned Ireland's most romantic location
Life & Style 1 day ago

Picturesque town crowned Ireland's most romantic location

By: Fiona Audley

Pensioner dies following collision between car and tractor
News 1 day ago

Pensioner dies following collision between car and tractor

By: Irish Post

New book from Irish Post columnist Joe Horgan
Culture 1 day ago

New book from Irish Post columnist Joe Horgan

By: Irish Post