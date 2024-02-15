Arrest made after €830k worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

A MAN has been arrested after cannabis worth €830k was seized from a property in Dublin.

A raid targeting “persons suspected to be involved in organised crime” who were operating across Dublin got underway on February 12.

The joint operation was undertaken by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

It saw 41.5kgs of herbal cannabis located at a premises in Rathcoole, Co. Dublin.

One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and is currently being detained at a Garda Station in South Dublin.

A Revenue spokesperson said: “As part of an intelligence-led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime operating in the Dublin metropolitan region, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

“As a result of this operation Revenue officers seized approximately 41.5Kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €830,000, in Co. Dublin.”

Investigations are ongoing.