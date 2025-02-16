Arrest made after man attacked with crowbar in Belfast

POLICE investigating a reported assault in Belfast during which a man was attacked with a crowbar have made an arrest.

It follows an incident in the city centre during the early hours of Thursday.

"We received a report that sometime between 2am and 3am, a white-and-black-coloured Audi pulled up outside a licensed premises in the Patterson's Place area," said Sergeant Young of the PSNI.

"The driver exited the vehicle and punched a man, then a passenger got out and struck the same man with a crowbar.

"The victim sustained injuries to his head and leg."

A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested at a property in Downpatrick.

He was held on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm

He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Police have now appealed for witnesses to the attack or to anyone with relevant camera footage to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 144 of February 13.