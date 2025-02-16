Arrest made after man attacked with crowbar in Belfast
News

Arrest made after man attacked with crowbar in Belfast

POLICE investigating a reported assault in Belfast during which a man was attacked with a crowbar have made an arrest.

It follows an incident in the city centre during the early hours of Thursday.

"We received a report that sometime between 2am and 3am, a white-and-black-coloured Audi pulled up outside a licensed premises in the Patterson's Place area," said Sergeant Young of the PSNI.

"The driver exited the vehicle and punched a man, then a passenger got out and struck the same man with a crowbar.

"The victim sustained injuries to his head and leg."

A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested at a property in Downpatrick.

He was held on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm

He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Police have now appealed for witnesses to the attack or to anyone with relevant camera footage to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 144 of February 13.

See More: Belfast, Downpatrick

Related

Appeal for witnesses after man knocked unconscious in ‘racially motivated hate crime’
News 4 days ago

Appeal for witnesses after man knocked unconscious in ‘racially motivated hate crime’

By: Fiona Audley

Man charged with rape following serious sexual assault in Belfast
News 5 days ago

Man charged with rape following serious sexual assault in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

Belfast man jailed for rape and sexual assault of two women in Liverpool
News 1 week ago

Belfast man jailed for rape and sexual assault of two women in Liverpool

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Saoirse Ronan, Cillian Murphy and Ruth Negga among stars heading for IFTA ceremony in Dublin
Entertainment 2 days ago

Saoirse Ronan, Cillian Murphy and Ruth Negga among stars heading for IFTA ceremony in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Belfast hotel’s new Irish whiskey cocktail will set you back £1,000
Business 2 days ago

Belfast hotel’s new Irish whiskey cocktail will set you back £1,000

By: Fiona Audley

‘Window for negotiation' before US steel and aluminium tariffs kick in says Tánaiste
News 2 days ago

‘Window for negotiation' before US steel and aluminium tariffs kick in says Tánaiste

By: Fiona Audley

Engaged couples receive special blessing at shrine of St Valentine
News 2 days ago

Engaged couples receive special blessing at shrine of St Valentine

By: Fiona Audley

Driver caught with cocaine worth €350k after acting ‘suspiciously’ at garda checkpoint
News 2 days ago

Driver caught with cocaine worth €350k after acting ‘suspiciously’ at garda checkpoint

By: Fiona Audley

Two men charged in investigation into New IRA
News 2 days ago

Two men charged in investigation into New IRA

By: Fiona Audley