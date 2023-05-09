Arrest made after man threatens terrified staff and holds man hostage in Belfast hotel
AN arrest has been made after a man threatened terrified staff and guests at a Belfast hotel with what was believed to be a gun.

The incident happened at around 6.45pm on Sunday, May 7, at a hotel in Belfast’s Ormeau Avenue.

“Police received a report just before 6.45pm today, Sunday, May 7, that a man had entered the hotel with what was believed to be a gun and threatened the staff and guests present,” the PSNI confirm.

The PSNI’s Chief Inspector Prendergast explained: “Response officers were on the scene within five minutes.

“On arrival, the suspect was holding a man hostage. All other persons were evacuated.

“Specially trained officers arrived shortly afterwards and the hostage was released just after 7.00pm.

“The suspect attempted to make off from the scene, but was detained by police. It was confirmed that the item was not a firearm.”

He added: “He was arrested on a number of offences and has been taken to police custody, where he remains at this time.

“I want to thank the staff and patrons present for their cooperation during what was a terrifying ordeal.

“Thankfully, no-one is believed to have been physically harmed.”

