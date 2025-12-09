Man arrested in connection with Lisa Dorrian murder investigation released

A MAN who was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the murder of Lisa Dorrian in Co. Down has been released.

Ms Dorrian was 25 years old when she disappeared after attending a party in Ballyhalbert Caravan Park on February 27, 2005.

Police believe she was murdered that night or in the early hours of the following morning.

Ms Dorrian’s body has never been found, despite extensive search operations and thousands of lines of enquiries being completed in the ongoing murder investigation.

Yesterday the PSNI team leading that investigation confirmed that they had arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of murder, assisting offenders, withholding information and preventing a lawful and decent burial.

He has since been released from custody following questioning.

Earlier this year the police force issued a renewed appeal for information about the case through the BBC's Crimewatch Live programme.

Speaking on the programme, Lisa’s sister Joanne Dorrian urged people to come forward, adding: "This will always be absolute torture for us."

On the weekend of her disappearance, Lisa Dorrian had spent time socialising throughout the Bangor and Ards Peninsula areas with some new acquaintances.

On the Sunday, she attended a house party in Ballyhalbert before leaving for the nearby caravan park at 7.30pm with four other people.

The alarm was raised when a friend she shared a house with in Bangor came home after a weekend away and could find no trace of her.

Speaking on Crimewatch Live, Joanne Dorrian revealed the devastating impact her sister's disappearance had on her loved ones.

"My mum died nine years ago and she literally died from a broken heart," she said.

"She couldn't live without Lisa, she couldn't find joy in life, it was gone."

She added: "The frustrating and cruel part of this 20-year journey that we've been on is that this is not impossible to solve; Lisa is not impossible to find."

Lisa was the eldest of four girls and Joanne said that growing up, she and her two younger sisters 'idolised her'.

"Lisa was a really loving person," she said.

"You felt an energy from her when you were with her, you felt that you were loved and you were safe.

"She was just a really beautiful person to be around."

Anyone with information on her disappearance and murder is asked to contact detectives on 101.

Information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

