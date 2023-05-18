Arrest made after older people in rural Irish communities scammed by man they believed was a priest

A MAN has been arrested after a number of people in Northern Ireland handed over money to a person they believed was a priest.

PSNI detectives from the Mid Ulster CID department confirm they have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences of fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.

It follows an investigation into three reports of an individual who purported to be a serving priest fraudulently obtaining money from vulnerable older people living in rural communities.

The department’s Detective Inspector Ryan said: “The suspect will now be questioned in connection with these offences.”

He went on to urge anyone who has experienced anything similar to come forward to police.

“I would encourage anyone else who feels they have had a similar experience or is concerned that they have given money to an individual they believed to be a priest, to get in touch with us so we can examine your report and take all the necessary steps to investigate,” he said.

“Please call us on 101. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .”