Arrest made after woman found dead at property in Wexford

A MAN has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a property in Co. Wexford in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí in Gorey are investigating the death of the woman, who was in her 30s.

She was found shortly after 3am, when Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at a house in Baile Eoghain.

The woman was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased at the scene, gardai have confirmed.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently being held at a Garda station.

“The scene is preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau,” the police force said in a statement today.

“The Office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged,” they added.

“A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Gorey Garda Station. A family liaison officer (FLO) has also been assigned to support the family.”

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Additionally, they are seeking dashcam footage from motorists who were in the vicinity of Baile Eoghain at the time of the incident,” they state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 094 30690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.