Arrests as police launch murder investigation after man attacked in own home

POLICE have said they are treating the death of a man in his County Durham home as a murder investigation.

The body of 46-year-old Ross Connelly was discovered on Monday at a property in Alexandra Terrace, Wheatley Hill in the north of England.

After launching an investigation to establish a cause of death, police revealed on Friday that their investigation was now a murder inquiry and that four people had been arrested.

"We are devastated by the loss of Ross, who was a much-loved father and grandfather," Mr Connelly's family said in a statement.

"He will be remembered as a man who loved his football, music, and had a wicked sense of humour.

"We request privacy at this time to allow us space to grieve."

Two men, aged 19 and 40, and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

A 34-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released on bail.

'Those involved known to each other'

Detective Chief Inspector Yvonne Dutson, from Durham Constabulary, said the death is being treated as an isolated incident.

"This is a tragic incident in which a man has died after being attacked in his own home," she said.

"We are currently providing his family with specialist support and our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time."

She added: "This was an isolated incident, and we believe those involved are all known to each other.

"A dedicated team of detectives from our Major Crime Team are working around the clock to establish exactly what has happened and to bring those responsible to justice.

"Members of the public can expect to see a continued police presence within the Wheatley Hill and Shotton areas while we carry out further enquiries."

Anyone with information or camera footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.