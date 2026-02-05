Businesses come together to launch Irish city’s first ever ‘Cocktail Week’

BUSINESSES across Cork have come together to launch a new initiative to revitalise trade in one of their notoriously slow months.

The Cork Business Association is supporting the launch of the first ever Cork Cocktail Week later this month.

More than 30 local businesses have signed up for the ten-day event, including some of the city's most renowned restaurants, bars, pubs and clubs – who have each got a unique offering to add to it.

“Cork Cocktail Week perfectly reflects the vibrant and ever-evolving cocktail scene in our city,” Cork Business Association President Dave O’Brien said this week.

“The level of talent, creativity and passion among the teams behind the bar is exceptional, and this event is a brilliant opportunity to showcase that,” he added.

“With 31 outstanding bars participating across the city centre, there is a fantastic mix of venues for people to explore and enjoy.

“Cork Business Association is delighted to be associated with an initiative that supports our hospitality sector, and I would encourage everyone to pick up a wristband, get out into the city and show their support for this incredible industry.”

Cork Cocktail Week takes from Friday, February 20 to March, 1.

Bars involved include Cask, Paladar, Monk, The Black Dog, The Fountain, Seventy Seven, The River Club, The Raven Bar and Upstairs.

Restaurants, such as 115 Cafe, which is famed for their popular beef taco fries, have also signed up to the event.

“Anyone with a Cork Cocktail Week wristband will be able to take advantage of the several delicious discounts that will be available throughout,” the organisers confirm.

“All venues will offer cocktails from €7 and some will have discounts on food bills, two-for-one drinks and more.”

They added: “The most exciting part though? Discovering each venue’s signature cocktail exclusively for the event’s wristband wearers, plus, visitors can also enjoy a delicious signature mocktail option in each venue, too.”

Marketing firm, M.ad Agency are responsible for several Cocktail Week events that have taken place across Ireland.

“After the successes of Dublin Cocktail Week that we ran last summer, I’m thrilled to bring all the fun to Cork for its debut event,” the firm’s director Alice Christison said.

“It’s a truly fantastic opportunity to celebrate the city’s incredible bars and restaurants while offering locals and visitors an unforgettable experience.

“I just know it will be hugely popular and so much fun for everyone.”

