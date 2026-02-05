Teenage girl in critical condition following collision between car and two pedestrians

A TEENAGE girl is in a critical condition in hospital following a collision in Co. Offaly.

The young girl, who Gardaí confirm is in her mid-teens, was one of two pedestrians injured in the incident, which happened in Clara last night.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the collision involving a car and the two people on the Tullamore Road at around 6.15pm.

“One of the pedestrians, a female in her mid-teens, was treated at the scene and subsequently removed to CHI Crumlin,” the force said in a statement.

“Her condition is understood to be critical,” they added.

“The second pedestrian, a male also in his mid-teens, was brought to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore,” they confirmed.

“His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident.

He is currently being held at a Garda station in Co. Offaly

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the area of Tullamore Road, Frederick Street and Bridge Street, Clara, at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they added.

