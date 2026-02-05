Renewed appeal for information on collision which caused death of pensioner

GARDAÍ have renewed their appeal for information about a collision in Co. Laois which caued the death of a pedestrian.

Officers were called to the incident on Main Street in Abbeyleix at around 7pm on Wednesday, January 28.

A man, aged in his 70s, was hit by a car and taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, where he was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Today, Gardaí renewed their appeal for anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Anyone in the area between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday 28th January 2026 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbeyleix Garda Station on (057) 8730580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

