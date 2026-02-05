Ireland’s culture minister to visit fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral while in Paris

CULTURE Minister Patrick O’Donovan is in Paris this week to strengthen the “deep connection” between Ireland and France.

The minister arrived in the French capital yesterday for the three-day visit, which concludes on February 6.

“Ireland and France share a deep cultural connection, built on centuries of exchange in arts, heritage, education and sport,” he said.

“This visit is an opportunity to strengthen that partnership, from shared approaches to cultural preservation, to engagement on online safety and the responsible use of emerging technologies,” he added.

“I look forward to meeting French counterparts, engaging with the Centre Culturel Irlandais, and celebrating the rich links that bind our two countries.”

Yesterday the minister attended a reception at the Embassy of Ireland in Paris, hosted in partnership with the IRFU and the Fédération Française de Rugby (FFR), which celebrates over a century of friendly rugby rivalry between Ireland and France.

Today he will visit Notre Dame Cathedral, where he will receive a briefing on restoration progress at the site, which was nearly destroyed by a fire in 2019.

He will meet with Philippe Jost, the President of the Rebâtir Notre Dame (Rebuilding Notre Dame) group.

Later today he will hold bilateral meetings with French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati and Anne Le Hénanff, France’s Minister Delegate responsible for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technology, to discuss online safety.

Their discussions will focus “in particular” on “protecting children online, the responsible use of emerging digital technologies” a spokesperson for Mr O’Donovan’s department confirmed.

