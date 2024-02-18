Arrests following reported kidnapping in Co. Armagh

TWO men have been arrested following reports of a kidnapping in Co. Armagh.

The PSNI said they received a report that a male was bundled into a car in Carnally Road in Silverbridge at around 5.25pm on Saturday.

The victim was reportedly taken to a different location and assaulted before being released.

Police later arrested two men, aged 39 and 45, on suspicion of a number of offences.

They are currently in police custody assisting with enquiries.

"This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who suffered facial injuries and as our enquiries progress, we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Carnally Road at around 5.25pm and saw anything which could assist us," said a PSNI spokesperson.

Anyone with relevant information, or those who may have captured the incident on camera, are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1224 of February 17.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org