Arrests made in ongoing investigation into murder of Lee Slattery more than a decade ago

GARDAÍ have made a number of arrests in an ongoing investigation into the murder of Lee Slattery whose body was discovered in Co. Limerick in 2010.

The 24-year-old’s body was found in a shallow grave near a wooded area in the derelict Delmege House estate near Moyross on May 31, 2010.

At the time of his death, the father-of-one, who grew up on Monabraher Road in Ballynanty on the northside of Limerick City, was described as a “popular young man in the community from a well-respected family”.

When his body was found he had been missing for four days, after last being seen when he visited a friend's house in Limerick city on the night of May 27, 2010.

Gardaí in Limerick who are investigating the murder have made five arrests since the weekend.

A woman in her 30s, who was arrested on Sunday May 19, continues to remain in Garda custody.

Two men who were arrested on Monday, May 20 were released without charge the following day.

A further two men, who were arrested on the evening of May 21, are currently being detained at Garda Stations in the Limerick Division.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact them at the incident room in Mayorstone Garda Station at 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.