Art donation from film director Neil Jordan features in new exhibition at Irish gallery
News

A DONATION from the acclaimed Irish film director Neil Jordan features in a new exhibition now open at Dublin’s Hugh Lane Gallery.

The Sligo-native, who won an Oscar for his 1982 film The Crying Game, has gifted an impressive installation by artist Richard Gorman to the historic gallery, which is located in Parnell Square and was founded by Sir Hugh Lane in 1908.

Gorman’s ‘Untitled’ installation consists of a series of largescale works on handmade Koso Washi Japanese paper.

Standing in-front of one of Richard Gorman untitled artworks, art donors Neil Jordan and Robert Maharry at the grand opening of Sacred trust: Donations and their Legacy

It was donated by Jordan and Robert Maharry, with the pair explaining: “We are honoured to be able to contribute to the Hugh Lane gallery’s great legacy.

“In particular with this unique work by Richard Gorman, which will be a proud part of its permanent collection.”

The work is currently on display in the gallery’s Sacred trust: Donations and their Legacy exhibition, which features significant gifts the venue has received from 1908 to 2024.

It also features the Wall Landline Moor painting by Sean Scully, which was recently donated to the gallery by the artist.

The exhibition also brings together two previously unseen works on paper by Alexander Calder, To Bambi and Lo Oscuro Invade, which were donated by Madeleine McGahern, as well as Lawrence Carroll’s painting Victory, which was donated by Lucy Jones Carroll, and a posthumous portrait of the first female Lord Mayor of Dublin,  Kathleen Clarke by Brian Maguire.

Neil Jordan, alongside The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste, Dr Barbara Dawson, artist Richard Gorman and fellow donor Robert Maharry at the exhibition opening

“Since its foundation in 1908, Hugh Lane Gallery has been fortunate in receiving significant donations that add to the wealth and depth of this national collection of modern and contemporary art,” Hugh Lane Gallery Director Barbara Dawson said

“In Sacred trust: Donations and their Legacy, we celebrate that legacy with a new generation of supporters whose gifts align with our strategic vision in the 21st century,” she added.

“These artworks will be conserved and enjoyed for generations to come.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste launched the exhibition, which opened in the capital this month.

"I am proud to launch Sacred trust: Donations and their Legacy at Hugh Lane Gallery,” he said.

“This exhibition is a testament to the vision and philanthropy that underpins the ethos of HLG which is a key cultural institution in Dublin.

“The gallery is instrumental in shaping the cultural fabric of our city,” he added.

“Sacred trust: Donations and their Legacy invites Dubliners and visitors alike to explore current and historic philanthropy which has shaped HLG’s acclaimed collection and which has made a lasting mark on Ireland's art scene.”

