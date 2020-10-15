Auschwitz survivor Walter Bujakowski passes away in Cork aged 98

ONE OF the world's last surviving Auschwitz survivors has passed away at the age of 98.

Walter (Wally) Bujakowski passed away peacefully in the Mercy University Hospital in Cork on 11 October, after living for more than 40 years in the picturesque west Cork town of Drimoleague.

The Polish national had endured years in the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II, and according to a friend who spoke to local outlet EchoLive, rarely spoke about his time in the camp where he was known only as prisoner 708.

Mr Bujakowski was "a gifted man" when it came to stone work, timber work, cooking and photography, friend Kevin McCarthy told the outlet.

Locals, friends, acquaintances and those simply touched by Walter Bujakowski's story left their condolences to his family, with one man reminiscing on playing pool in a local bar when they were young men.

One woman wrote her condolences to Mr Bujakowski's wife, acknowledging that while they did not know each other, "I am inspired by all of those who survived Auschwitz including your lovely husband. May he Rest in Peace."

The 92-year-old had moved to London after the war, where he met his future wife Kathleen; the pair eventually settled in west Cork, where Mr Bujakowski will be laid to rest in a private funeral.

He leaves behind his wife Kathleen Bujakowski, loving in-laws, carers and friends.