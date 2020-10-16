Baileys unveils limited-edition apple pie flavour liqueur just in time for Christmas
IT’S ONLY October, but Baileys is already getting people in the Christmas spirit with a brand-new limited-edition flavour of their iconic Irish cream liqueur.

Baileys has been a staple of the festive season for as long as anyone can remember.

And while plenty of uncertainty still surrounds Christmas this year, one thing is guaranteed: you’ll be having at least one cosy night in with a warm bit of Irish cream for company.

With that in mind, the boffins over in the flavour department at Baileys has been busy concocting a new addition to the cream liqueur’s stable of flavours.

Inventive flavourings are nothing new in the world of Baileys.

In the past, fans have been treated to everything from Red Velvet Cupcake flavour to a salted caramel edition.

This latest version takes its inspiration from another much-loved winter treat.

The new Baileys Limited Edition Apple Pie Liqueur combines vanilla ice cream with hints of cinnamon and spice, and of course a tasty punch of apple.

It’s a heady mix and one that is sure to go down well this December.

Perfect neat, as part of a warmed-up nightcap or simply drenched over a dessert treat, this new version of Baileys is being sold in 70cl bottles and is sure to go down a storm this December.

