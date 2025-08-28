Barnardos report reveals impact of child homelessness as numbers have doubled in the past 5 years
Ireland is currently in the grips of a housing crisis (RollingNews/Photo by Leah Farrell)

BARNARDOS has issued a report about the growing impact of homelessness on children in Ireland.

They highlight that thousands are living in conditions that are damaging to their wellbeing and long-term development.

In its latest Homelessness Briefing, the children's charity shares first-hand accounts from families living in emergency accommodation and highlights the worsening crisis facing households.

According to Barnardos, approximately 18% of the children it supports are living in unsuitable housing.

The Department of Housing is expected to report that more than 5,000 children are currently homeless, nearly twice the number recorded five years ago.

Barnardos says this growing figure represents more than just a housing issue but a serious threat to childhood itself.

Families interviewed for the briefing described disturbing conditions, including hotel rooms with faeces on the curtains, with young children struggling to sleep and regressing in behaviour.

Other cases revealed children forced to witness drug use and violence near their temporary homes, while parents reported difficulties with basic tasks like storing baby formula or preparing meals due to the lack of cooking facilities.

Stephen Moffatt, Barnardos National Policy Manager, said the testimonies gathered over the past 18 months reveal the severe emotional and physical toll emergency accommodation is taking on children.

Barnardo’s CEO Suzanne Connolly wrote in the report:

“The impact on children can’t be overstated. Being uprooted from your home and communities and moved into often cramped and unsuitable emergency accommodation can be very traumatic.”

She later added, “The harm children are facing across the country as a result of homelessness and poor housing is considerable and widespread. Action needs to be taken now to mitigate some of the damage being done to childhoods and reduce the impact the trauma could have on future wellbeing and development, because childhood lasts a lifetime.”

Calling for urgent government intervention, Barnardos is urging the government to address both the quality of emergency accommodation and to ensure family support services are in place.

According to their website, Barnardos has more than 650 staff members across 56 locations nationwide and advocates for the rights and welfare of children and young people.

