IN PICTURES: Glitz and glamour as stars turn out for The Irish Post Awards 2025

IRISH stars descended upon the capital last night as the Irish Post Awards 2025 got underway.

Jim Sheridan, Ciarán Hinds, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Roisin Conaty and Clodagh McKenna were among those honoured with awards at the glittering event held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane.

Presenter Ryan Tubridy led proceedings as master of ceremonies, with Country star Lisa McHugh in place as co-host.

More than 1,000 people gathered for the annual event, which celebrates the very best of Irishness.

Ten awards were presented on the night, which also included entertainment by Johnny Brady.