IN PICTURES: Glitz and glamour as stars turn out for The Irish Post Awards 2025
News

IRISH stars descended upon the capital last night as the Irish Post Awards 2025 got underway.

Jim Sheridan, Ciarán Hinds, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Roisin Conaty and Clodagh McKenna were among those honoured with awards at the glittering event held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane.

Presenter Ryan Tubridy led proceedings as master of ceremonies, with Country star Lisa McHugh in place as co-host.

More than 1,000 people gathered for the annual event, which celebrates the very best of Irishness.

Ten awards were presented on the night, which also included entertainment by Johnny Brady.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE PICTURES FROM THE EVENT…

A performance from Jessica Sweetman (Pic: Chris Egan)

A performance from award winner Killian Donnelly (Pic: Chris Egan)

Award winners Picture This got the crowd dancing (Pic: Chris Egan)

Aiden O'Brien wins Outstanding contribution to Sport Award (Pic: Chris Egan)

Awards co-host Lisa McHugh (Pic: Chris Egan)

Emmett J. Scanlan was on hand to present an award at the glitzy London event (Pic: Chris Egan)

Building Britain Award winners O'Halloran and O'Brien Ltd (Pic: Chris Egan)

Belfast native Ciarán Hinds won the Outstanding Contribution to Film & TV Award

Clodagh McKenna wins the Outstanding Contribution to Culinary Excellence Award (Pic: Chris Egan)

Jim Sheridan wins the Lifetime Achievement Award (Pic: Chris Egan)

Oisin Rogers wins the Outstanding Contribution to Hospitality Award

Ryan Tubridy was MC for the night (Pic: Chris Egan)

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, brough his dad on stage to collect his award for Outstanding Contribution to the Arts

Roisin Conaty wins the Outstanding Contribution to Comedy Award

Tom Robins, Colm Meaney and Irish Post Editor Mal Rogers (Pic: Chris Egan)

Una Healy on the red carpet at the Irish Post Awards 2025

Lisa Dwan and Ciarán Hinds, pictured at the Awards

Una Healy, Ryan Tubridy, Natalie Rushie and Irish Post publisher Elgin Loane

Una Healy and Oisin Rogers

Angela Scanlon and Roisin Conaty pictured at The Irish Post Awards 2025

Lisa McHugh chats to Emmett J. Scanlan on the red carpet (Pic: Chris Egan)

Picture This arrive at the awards (Pic: Chris Egan)

Irish Post publisher Elgin Loane welcomes guests to the Irish Post Awards 2025

Lisa Dwan joins Johnny Brady on stage

Ryan Tubridy and Ciarán Hinds catch up at the awards

Elgin Loane and Ciarán Hinds pictured at the event

Ciaran Duggan, Mick McCarthy and Sinead Duggan were among last night's guests

Dancing the at the Irish Post Awards afterparty (Pics: Chris Egan)

Clodagh McKenna wows the crowd as she joins Johnny Brady on stage (Pics: Chris Egan)

Music and Concert Promotor Denis Desmond was on hand to present an award on the night (Pic: Chris Egan)

