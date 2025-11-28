Stars shine at spectacular Irish Post night in London

IRISH talent from across the worlds of arts, sport, business and culture lit up London last night as the Irish Post Awards 2025 returned to the Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane for another unforgettable celebration of Irish excellence.

More than 1,000 guests gathered for what has become one of the most important annual events for the Irish diaspora in Britain.

The event was hosted by Ryan Tubridy, the glittering ceremony once again showcased the pride and humour that define the Irish abroad.

Tubridy opened the evening by reflecting on the deep ties between Ireland and Britain, remarking that while the two nations share “a complex history, the Irish community here has always bridged the gaps”.

“The awards tonight celebrate not just achievement,” he told the packed ballroom, “but also the quiet daily, and often unspoken, acts of kindness, solidarity and community care that bind the community together.”

He even managed to slip in a playful warning to the crowd with a nod to the recent Coldplay ‘kiss-cam’ debacle.

“If you’re here tonight with somebody you’re not meant to be with, then sort it out. We don’t want a Coldplay situation.”

Tubridy then welcomed Irish Post owner and publisher Elgin Loane to the stage, who received a warm ovation from the audience.

“A fantastic celebration of Ireland and the Irish is what we have in store for you tonight,” Loane began.

“Thank you for being here and providing the electric atmosphere.”

“They talk about a doom and gloom narrative on Britain… well, not here! Not tonight! Not ever!” he added to loud cheers.

With visible emotion, he also noted the recent passing of his parents, Nelson and Brigit, explaining that “they always loved these awards; they loved being here.”

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THEATRE

The first award of the night was presented by director Roisin McBrinn, who spoke about widening access in Dublin’s D1 area: “We were trying to make sure what was happening on our stages was reflecting what was happening outside our building.”

The award went to celebrated actor Killian Donnelly, who received a standing ovation as he took to the stage.

“Thank you so, so much; this is incredible,” he said.

“I’m deeply honoured to receive this… Thank you to the Irish Post, thank you to my friend Roisin, and thank you to Ryan for moving the microphone.”

He reminisced warmly about his early days at Dublin’s Gate Theatre, “a safe space where I learnt about Friel and Beckett”, before a surprise video message from Matt Lucas added to the occasion.

THE IRISH POST BUILDING BRITAIN AWARD

Orla McBreen, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Ireland, introduced the award by reminding the room that Irish people have been helping shape Britain for “fifteen hundred years”, noting that Irish was first spoken here in the 5th century.

This year’s winners were O’Halloran and O’Brien Ltd, recognised for their long-standing impact on construction and infrastructure across Britain.

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO LIVE MUSIC

Legendary promoter Denis Desmond presented the next award, recalling his work with U2, Van Morrison and the late Sinéad O’Connor, and praising Ireland’s extraordinary output: “For the size of the country, it’s amazing how many successful artists are globally recognised.”

The gong went to Picture This, one of Ireland’s biggest modern acts.

“It’s very nice to be recognised for something we care so much about,” the band said.

“I think as Irish people, it’s in our DNA to feel, to write, to perform.”

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO HOSPITALITY

Presenter Una Healy took to the stage, noting with a smile, “There are over a thousand Irish people here tonight, or those who love the Irish!”

The award went to publican and hospitality figure Oisín Rogers, who delivered an emotional tribute to those who helped him along the way.

“There is someone at every table who has supported us on this journey,” he said.

“I must pay tribute to my wife Tracy and my family for supporting me through all of this. I’d also like to thank Ryan Tubridy, who’s been a great supporter of the Devonshire all the way through.”

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO SPORT

Former National Hunt jockey and MEP Nina Carberry presented the Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award, which went to legendary trainer Aidan O’Brien.

Visibly touched, O’Brien said, “I really appreciate this and would like to thank the Irish Post. I can’t tell you what an honour it is for us.”

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO COMEDY

Television and radio presenter Angela Scanlon introduced the next award, which was received by comedian and actor Roisin Conaty.

“I’ve still got fat hands!” she joked as she reached the microphone, drawing laughter from the room.

Growing emotional, she added, “Wow, I am genuinely so honoured. It’s always nice to get any award, but to be recognised by Irish people is the best feeling in the world.”

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO FILM AND TV

Acclaimed writer and actor Lisa Dwan introduced the award, emphasising the importance of remembering our roots: “It’s important to feel proud of where we come from, particularly as diaspora.”

She described the winner, actor Ciarán Hinds, as “a real hero” whose work carries “profound humanity”.

Hinds accepted the honour with characteristic warmth and humour, recalling his earliest theatre role: “When I qualified from RADA, I got my first job as the back end of a horse in a panto Cinderella,” he said to roars of laughter.

“As my late father would say… there’s hope for us all.”

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE ARTS

Actress and author Amy Huberman presented this award to actor Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, who apologised for arriving late, explaining he had rushed over from performing with Brendan Gleeson at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

“It’s great that they have a play in London’s glittering West End set in County Leitrim,” he laughed.

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO CULINARY EXCELLENCE

Actor Emmett J. Scanlan, with a mischievous grin, promised that once his duties were done, he would be heading “straight to the bar for a Patrón on the rocks”.

The award went to chef Clodagh McKenna, who was visibly moved.

“It’s extraordinary for me tonight to stand on the same stage as not only Ryan Tubridy but also the great Aidan O’Brien,” she said.

“We’ve got so many incredible creatives in Ireland.”

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The final award of the night saw actor Colm Meaney honour filmmaker Jim Sheridan, describing him as "the most successful Irish directors of all time”.

Sheridan, greeted with thunderous applause, opened with a joke: “Get a thousand people in a room and get them to be quiet if they’re Irish... try that one!”

Becoming reflective, he paid tribute to the women who shaped his life.

“I wouldn’t be here without my granny, who died giving birth to my mother,” he said.

“So I stand here in the name of Irish women, in the name of my dead wife Fran, my partner Zara, and my daughter Clodagh, and my daughters in America, all celebrating Thanksgiving. So let’s give thanks for being Irish.”

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER

As the band played the guests out and the celebrations carried long into the night, one thing was clear: the Irish Post Awards 2025 once again captured the pride, humour and unbreakable spirit of the Irish community in Britain.

“It’s the everyday kindness, the community heart, the stories we share. That’s what tonight is about.”