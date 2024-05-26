BBC commission 'weird, wonderful, charming' sitcom set in Northern Ireland

A NEW sitcom filmed and set in Northern Ireland has been commissioned by the BBC.

Funboys, which has been developed from a 2023 BBC iPlayer short comedy film, is described as being 'weird, wonderful, charming, and always funny',

Story writer Simon Mayhew-Archer also bizarrely promises there will be 'a decent amount of live pig action'.

'High hopes'

Made by Mayhay Studios, Funboys is about three emotionally-unassembled young men in small-town Northern Ireland.

It sees friends Callum (Ryan Dylan), Jordan (Rian Lennon) and Lorcan (Lee Dobbin) as they attempt to navigate through the hardships of life, from first girlfriends to dead pet pigs.

However, will their shared love of innocent fun and wholesome mucking about land them in hot water?

"It's heartening to see one of our debut BBC Comedy Short Films make the step up to series," said Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy Commissioning.

"We're excited to dive back into the chaotic world of Funboys with the team at Mayhay Studios.

"It promises to be weird, wonderful, charming, and always funny."

Mayhew-Archer of Mayhay Studios, who serves as executive producer and story writer, added: "I have high hopes that this show will be really good.

"There's a decent amount of live pig action if you like that sort of thing (we do)."

'Uniquely brilliant'

The four-episode series is written by stars Dylan and Lennon, with the latter also directing.

While no transmission details have been released, Eddie Doyle, Head of Commissioning for BBC Northern Ireland, spoke of his pride at seeing the short film develop into a series that will be broadcast across Great Britain.

"It's been fantastic to see this project develop from a BBC iPlayer short we co-commissioned with BBC Comedy, into a four-part network series," he said.

"Rian, Ryan and Lee are uniquely brilliant in their comedy and Funboys is quite unlike anything else out there.

"It's great to see Northern Ireland comedy talent being given such a great platform that will be enjoyed by audiences across the UK."