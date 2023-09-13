BBC denies suggestion it axed Irish singer Róisín Murphy over puberty blocker comments

THE BBC has refuted suggestions that it axed programming focussing on Irish singer Róisín Murphy in response to her recent comments on puberty blockers.

The broadcaster was due to air five hours of programming dedicated to the former Moloko frontwoman next week but it has since been replaced.

However, the Beeb has said that it made the switch to include content that was more in line with Britain's upcoming National Poetry Day and that schedule changes are a regular occurrence.

Wicklow-born Murphy caused a stir last month when she posted on Facebook that puberty blockers 'are f****d, absolutely desolate, big pharma laughing all the way to the bank'.

The medication pauses the physical changes of puberty, such as breast development or the growth of facial hair.

Murphy later issued a statement on Twitter, acknowledging her comments were 'directly hurtful to many' and that she 'should've known too that I was stepping out of line'.

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail reported that programming about Murphy for the 6 Music Artist Collection had been pulled from its midnight to 5am slot on Monday, September 18.

Instead, it said the broadcaster will feature content focussing on award-winning rapper, Little Simz.

Changes

Following the report, the BBC said there was nothing untoward about the change, which was made to include content that tied in with other themed programming for the upcoming National Poetry Day.

It added that schedule changes are frequent and that Murphy's programming remains in rotation, while her music has recently featured on 6 Music.

"The Artist Collections from our archive are regularly on rotation and frequently change to reflect station-wide initiatives as they get confirmed," a BBC spokesperson told the Independent.

"Little Simz was scheduled to reflect 6 Music's Way With Words programming, which celebrates poetry, rap and spoken word, and airs the following week, tying in with National Poetry Day.

"There was no other reason for the change. Róisín Murphy has been played on 6 Music recently and her Artist Collection remains in rotation."

Murphy shot to fame as one half of electronic duo Moloko, who had hits in the 1990s and 2000s including Sing it Back, The Time is Now and Familiar Feeling.

Her debut solo album, Ruby Blue, was released in 2003 and she has since carved out a successful solo career.

Her latest album, Hit Parade, was released to widespread critical acclaim last week.