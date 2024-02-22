BBC orders two more series of hit Belfast police drama Blue Lights

TWO further series of the hit Belfast-based police drama Blue Lights have been commissioned by the BBC.

The news comes as series two of the popular drama return to our screens this spring.

Co-created and written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, the drama explores the reality of life for police officers working in the PSNI.

The first series, which focused on three police recruits who faced the pressure of criminal gangs and divided communities, proved a hit with audiences on BBC One and iPlayer.

It launched to more than seven million viewers and was within the top ten new drama series of 2023 across all broadcasters and streamers.

Among those reprising their roles in series two are Siân Brooke, Martin McCann, Katherine Devlin and Nathan Braniff.

But joining them will be Frank Blake, of Normal People, as new Constable Shane Bradley, along with Seamus O’Hara, who starred in the Academy Award-winning short film An Irish Goodbye, as Lee Thompson and Seána Kerslake, of Ballywalter and Bad Sisters fame, as his sister Mags.

“A two-series recommission is a staggering vote of confidence in Blue Lights - the writers, the cast, the crew and the entire production team,” co-creators and executive producers Stephen Wright and Louise Gallagher said.

“The BBC have been exceptional partners who have helped us elevate the show,” they added.

“A big thank you from everyone in the Blue Lights team for the faith and support given to our show; we are working with the best people.

“There are so many more stories to tell and we can’t wait to get going again with the Blue Lights squad in Belfast.”

Co-creators, writers and directors Lawn and Adam Patterson added: “We’re thrilled that the BBC is committing to Blue Lights in this way.

“From the beginning, we wanted to write a show that had scale and ambition in its storytelling, and this decision gives us everything we need to do that.

“Thanks to the BBC, to Two Cities/STV and Gallagher Films, and to our brilliant cast and crew.

“But most of all thanks to our audience who have responded so powerfully to the show. Time for us to get to work.”