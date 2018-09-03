Belfast angler bitten by shark at weekend is back fishing again

A NORTHERN IRISH man who was hospitalised on Saturday after being bitten by a shark off the coast of Cork is already back fishing.

40-year-old Robert Malcolmson was rushed to Cork University Hospital on Saturday evening when a Blue Shark turned on the line and bit into his lower arm.

Mr Malcolmson was sea angling with a group of friends off Roche’s Point, Crosshaven when the incident happened.

The shark inflicted a four-inch gash to his arm.

SHARK BITE - We're speaking to Belfast man Robert who sustained a serious lower arm injury on Saturday evening after being bitten by a Blue Shark whilst angling South of Roches Point. Crosshaven lifeboat came to his aid and brought him to CUH. He says his arm is still bleeding! pic.twitter.com/i9YfOulxAB — Neil Prendeville (@NeilRedFM) September 3, 2018

Due to the depth of the cut, Mr Malcolmson started to bleed profusely and became dizzy.

The boat was more than 12 miles from the shore at the time, and skipper of the boat Jim Linehane made the decision to contact the Coastguard and get Mr Malcolmson to hospital as quickly as possible.

Crosshaven RNLI arrived on the scene and treated Mr Malcolmson while on route back to the shore, where an ambulance was waiting.

His wounds were cleaned, stitched and bandaged and Mr Malcolmson resumed the fishing trip with his friends yesterday.

Blue sharks rank as amongst the most numerous shark species in Irish waters.