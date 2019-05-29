Belfast scientists discover ‘rogue planet three times larger than Earth’
News

Belfast scientists discover ‘rogue planet three times larger than Earth’

A ROGUE planet thought to be around three times bigger than Earth has been discovered by a group of astronomers including academics from Belfast.

Researchers from Queen’s University Belfast were part of the international team that uncovered the existence of NGTS-4b, which has already been given the slightly foreboding nickname of “The Forbidden Planet”.

A team of scientists made discovery at the Next-Generation Transit Survey (NGTS) facility in Chile.

The planet was discovered in a region of space outside the Solar System known among astronomers as the Neptunian Desert.

It’s notable for the fact that no planet has previously been spotted in this particular region of space.

Advertisement

The Forbidden Planet is also said to come complete with its own atmosphere, only adding the the sense of intrigue surrounding the discovery.

Located in the Atacama Desert, the NGTS facility was built to aid in the discovery of new planets through a process involving the close examination of the light generated by stars, which are known to dip when orbiting planets pass through them.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph,Dr Chris Watson, from the Astrophysics Research Centre at Queen's, said:

"Nature appears to be quite inventive with how it can form planets, and we have to be equally inventive in order to catch them. NGTS has been spectacular in this respect."

See More: Belfast, Queens University

Related

Ryanair flight delayed by two hours because cabin crew 'couldn't count passengers'
News 1 day ago

Ryanair flight delayed by two hours because cabin crew 'couldn't count passengers'

By: Aidan Lonergan

'It looks like Donald Trump on heroin' – Fans mock new Belfast statue of Manchester United legend George Best
News 6 days ago

'It looks like Donald Trump on heroin' – Fans mock new Belfast statue of Manchester United legend George Best

By: Aidan Lonergan

Lyra McKee murder: Four people including two teens arrested over 'New IRA' killing of journalist in Derry
News 2 weeks ago

Lyra McKee murder: Four people including two teens arrested over 'New IRA' killing of journalist in Derry

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Gardaí and UK police appeal for information over five letter bombs sent to Britain from Dublin
News 3 hours ago

Gardaí and UK police appeal for information over five letter bombs sent to Britain from Dublin

By: Aidan Lonergan

New book throws up surprise twists in case of Kieran Kelly, Irishman reputed to have killed 31 people
News 15 hours ago

New book throws up surprise twists in case of Kieran Kelly, Irishman reputed to have killed 31 people

By: Irish Post

Guinness transforms iconic gates in support of LGBT+ inclusive rugby tournament launch
News 19 hours ago

Guinness transforms iconic gates in support of LGBT+ inclusive rugby tournament launch

By: Jack Beresford

Independent Irish election candidate makes history after getting just one vote
News 20 hours ago

Independent Irish election candidate makes history after getting just one vote

By: Jack Beresford

JLS star Oritse Williams found not guilty of rape
News 22 hours ago

JLS star Oritse Williams found not guilty of rape

By: Jack Beresford