Belfast to submit official bid to host Eurovision if shortlisted by BBC

BELFAST CITY Council has agreed to submit an official bid to host the competition if the city is among the places shortlisted by the BBC.

The city chosen to host the competition will be selected in a two-stage process, with the shortlist of locations to be announced on Friday 12 August on BBC Radio 2's breakfast's programme.

Other cities that have expressed an interest include Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Brighton, Bristol and Newcastle.

Cities that apply to host the event have to meet certain criteria.

They have to be within easy reach of an international airport and have enough hotel accommodation for the people taking part, journalists and people attending.

There also has to be a venue which can accommodate at least 10,000 spectators.

Cllr Séamus de Faoite of Belfast City Council described the hosting of the competition as a "once in a lifetime opportunity to bring one of the most spectacular shows on earth to our city."

“Hosting next year’s Eurovision song contest would be a huge opportunity for Belfast and bring some much-needed joy to people across Northern Ireland after what has been a very difficult few years. We will find out tomorrow if we have been successful in having Belfast shortlisted as one of the host cities and if we get the news we’re hoping for I’m urging everyone to get behind our bid and do everything possible to make it a success.

“This island has a rich history of Eurovision and from Dana to Brian Kennedy the North has been well represented over the years. Around the world Belfast is known for its arts and culture and this has been recognised with our status as UNESCO City of Music. Time and time again we have proven our capability when it comes to hosting events of this nature and Eurovision would be no different."

He said an event like Eurovision would "be a game changer for Belfast" as it would attract thousands of visitors to the region.

“Belfast is uniquely placed to hold next year’s event, given our strong solidarity with Ukraine and our understanding of what it means to desire peace after having your home rocked by conflict.

"The North has been heavily involved in relief efforts for the Ukrainian people and I know we’d be doubly determined to do them proud if our bid makes the shortlist tomorrow and is ultimately successful in hosting the competition.”