Best hotel in Ireland named at annual awards ceremony

AN Irish hotel has been named the best in the country at a prestigious industry awards evening.

The Europe Hotel in Killarney was named the Supreme Winner at the 2023 Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards this week.

Held at the The Galmont Hotel & Spa in Galway, the event was hosted by Irish radio and television presenter Anton Savage.

A host of award winners were announced on the night, but the ultimate title went to the luxury five star spot in Killarney, which is set amidst the lush panorama of 'The Kingdom' in Ireland's southwest.

“Judged by industry experts, the Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards recognise and reward excellence in hospitality and catering operations across the island of Ireland,” the award organisers confirmed.

“After careful consideration, the judging panel chose the candidates they believed to be worthy of receiving a Gold Medal Award and only the best in the industry were crowned winners,” they added.

As well as The Europe there were winners across the country, with Adare Manor in Co. Limerick taking home the Gold Award for Ireland's Five Star Resort.

The Castle Leslie Estate in Monaghan was named Ireland's Favourite Place To Stay, claiming a coveted title voted for by the public.

Other properties across the nation were also praised, such as the the Horse & Jockey Hotel in Co. Tipperary, which won Ireland's Four Star Hotel.

Now in their 34th year, the Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards are recognised as the leading independent awards programme for the Irish hospitality industry.