Best hotel in Ireland named at annual awards ceremony
News

Best hotel in Ireland named at annual awards ceremony

AN Irish hotel has been named the best in the country at a prestigious industry awards evening.

The Europe Hotel in Killarney was named the Supreme Winner at the 2023 Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards this week.

Held at the The Galmont Hotel & Spa in Galway, the event was hosted by Irish radio and television presenter Anton Savage.

A host of award winners were announced on the night, but the ultimate title went to the luxury five star spot in Killarney, which is set amidst the lush panorama of 'The Kingdom' in Ireland's southwest.

The Europe Hotel team receive thjeir award (Pic: Paul Sherwood)

“Judged by industry experts, the Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards recognise and reward excellence in hospitality and catering operations across the island of Ireland,” the award organisers confirmed.

“After careful consideration, the judging panel chose the candidates they believed to be worthy of receiving a Gold Medal Award and only the best in the industry were crowned winners,” they added.

Adare Manor in Limerick also received an award on the night

As well as The Europe there were winners across the country, with Adare Manor in Co. Limerick taking home the Gold Award for Ireland's Five Star Resort.

The Castle Leslie Estate in Monaghan was named Ireland's Favourite Place To Stay, claiming a coveted title voted for by the public.

Other properties across the nation were also praised, such as the the Horse & Jockey Hotel in Co. Tipperary, which won Ireland's Four Star Hotel.

The Castle Leslie Hotel won the Ireland's Favourite Place to Stay Award (Pic: Paul Sherwood)

Now in their 34th year, the Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards are recognised as the leading independent awards programme for the Irish hospitality industry.

See More: Ireland, The Europe

Related

First ever January Bonus to be paid to more than one million people in Ireland this week
News 1 day ago

First ever January Bonus to be paid to more than one million people in Ireland this week

By: Fiona Audley

More fatal attacks by cows with calves than by bulls new figures reveal
News 1 day ago

More fatal attacks by cows with calves than by bulls new figures reveal

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí investigate attempted ‘badger baiting’ incident after large holes dug out in rural spot
News 6 days ago

Gardaí investigate attempted ‘badger baiting’ incident after large holes dug out in rural spot

By: Irish Post

Latest

Celebration of life planned following death of brave ‘little warrior’ Daisy McDonald Byrne
News 1 day ago

Celebration of life planned following death of brave ‘little warrior’ Daisy McDonald Byrne

By: Fiona Audley

Man extradited from Northern Ireland to stand trial for fraud in Slovakia
News 1 day ago

Man extradited from Northern Ireland to stand trial for fraud in Slovakia

By: Irish Post

Dancer who died in US after eating biscuit containing peanuts will be repatriated to Ireland
News 1 day ago

Dancer who died in US after eating biscuit containing peanuts will be repatriated to Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Two Irish authors scoop prizes as inaugural Nero Book Award winners announced
News 1 day ago

Two Irish authors scoop prizes as inaugural Nero Book Award winners announced

By: Fiona Audley

Six Irish restaurants receive coveted Michelin Bib Gourmand
News 1 day ago

Six Irish restaurants receive coveted Michelin Bib Gourmand

By: Fiona Audley