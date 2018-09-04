Beyoncé's little-known Irish heritage revealed

SHE'S ONE of the most successful music artists in the world, selling over 100 million records worldwide - but did you know Beyoncé is also Irish?

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter may have been born and raised in Houston, Texas, but her familial roots can actually be traced back to the Emerald Isle.

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, also hails from Texas but boasts African, Native American and Irish heritage in her family.

Born Célestine Ann Beyincé, Tina's parents and Beyoncé's grandparents were French-speaking Louisiana Creoles from New Iberia near Lafayette.

According to Kreol Magazine, the Creoles rich ancestry includes nationalities like French, Spanish, Native American and Irish.

As a result, Beyoncé is thought to be 1/32 Irish - but the proportion may be even higher.

The Destiny Child singer's father, Matthew Knowles, was born and raised in Alabama.

Beyoncé's grandparents lived in the state all of their lives, while the family was based for several generations previous.

The state's history of intermarriage between its various communities means that today, as many as seven per cent of the Alabama residents have some Irish heritage.

Beyoncé isn't the first big name from across the pond to boast little-known Irish roots.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson previously revealed his own links to the Emerald Isle.