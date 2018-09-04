Beyoncé's little-known Irish heritage revealed
News

Beyoncé's little-known Irish heritage revealed

SHE'S ONE of the most successful music artists in the world, selling over 100 million records worldwide - but did you know Beyoncé is also Irish?

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter may have been born and raised in Houston, Texas, but her familial roots can actually be traced back to the Emerald Isle.

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, also hails from Texas but boasts African, Native American and Irish heritage in her family.

Born Célestine Ann Beyincé, Tina's parents and Beyoncé's grandparents were French-speaking Louisiana Creoles from New Iberia near Lafayette.

According to Kreol Magazine, the Creoles rich ancestry includes nationalities like French, Spanish, Native American and Irish.

Advertisement

As a result, Beyoncé is thought to be 1/32 Irish - but the proportion may be even higher.

poses in the press room during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

The Destiny Child singer's father, Matthew Knowles, was born and raised in Alabama.

Beyoncé's grandparents lived in the state all of their lives, while the family was based for several generations previous.

The state's history of intermarriage between its various communities means that today, as many as seven per cent of the Alabama residents have some Irish heritage.

Beyoncé isn't the first big name from across the pond to boast little-known Irish roots.

Advertisement

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson previously revealed his own links to the Emerald Isle.

See More: Beyonce Knowles, Destiny's Child, Tina Knowles

Related

Bray Head's WWII Éire sign restored by volunteers
News 1 hour ago

Bray Head's WWII Éire sign restored by volunteers

By: Ryan Price

Aer Lingus releases two million seats on sale for winter
News 2 hours ago

Aer Lingus releases two million seats on sale for winter

By: Ryan Price

Woman arrested following drug seizure on M50
News 12 hours ago

Woman arrested following drug seizure on M50

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

Child killer who raped his own niece on run in Northern Ireland after fleeing prison on mobility scooter
News 5 minutes ago

Child killer who raped his own niece on run in Northern Ireland after fleeing prison on mobility scooter

By: Aidan Lonergan

BBC Presenter announces she only has days to live after terminal cancer diagnosis
News 30 minutes ago

BBC Presenter announces she only has days to live after terminal cancer diagnosis

By: Ryan Price

One dead following single car collision
News 13 hours ago

One dead following single car collision

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí appeal for information in locating missing teenager
News 14 hours ago

Gardaí appeal for information in locating missing teenager

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí seize drugs and cash in excess of €34,000
News 17 hours ago

Gardaí seize drugs and cash in excess of €34,000

By: Rebecca Keane