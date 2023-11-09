Bill banning sale of vapes to children passes through Dáil

LEGISLATION that will ban the sale of vapes to children in Ireland was passed by the Dáil last night.

The Public Health (Tobacco Products and Nicotine Inhaling Products) Bill, which seeks to ban vaping products being sold to under 18s, will now proceed to the Seanad, before going to President Michael D Higgins to be officially signed into law.

Ministers are hopeful that the new law, which will introduce an outright ban on the sale of nicotine inhaling prodcuts to children in Ireland, will be in effect “as soon as possible".

Ireland’s Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly and Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Hildegarde Naughton have welcomed the progression of the legislation.

“I am delighted that this Bill has passed all stages in the Dail,” Minister Donnelly said.

“The Bill will ensure that our children cannot legally buy nicotine inhaling products such as e-cigarettes and I look forward to introducing this measure as soon as possible.”

He added: “We are also introducing a licensing system for both tobacco products and nicotine inhaling products in order to better reflect the potentially harmful nature of the products being sold.

“Under the new system, retailers will have to apply for and be granted an annual licence for the sale of these products.”

The Bill, which contains a range of measures to tackle smoking and vaping among children and adults, is designed to prevent young people from beginning to smoke or vape in the first place.

Along with banning the sale of nicotine inhaling products to those aged under 18, the legislation will also ban the sale of tobacco and nicotine inhaling products at children’s events.

It will also ban advertising for vapes around schools and on public transport.

“Ireland is recognised as a global leader in tobacco control,” Minister Naughton said.

“We are continuing to innovate with the measures in this Bill with a particular focus on children.

“We are banning the sale of tobacco and nicotine inhaling products at events for children and further restricting the advertising of nicotine inhaling products in order to reduce the exposure of our children to these products in their daily lives,” she added.