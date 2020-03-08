BILLY CONNOLLY has confirmed he will never perform live stand-up comedy again.

The iconic Scottish comedian spoke candidly on the subject during an interview with Sky News discussing his life since being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

"I'm finished with stand-up - it was lovely and it was lovely being good at it. It was the first thing I was ever good at,” he said.

Connolly revealed he was being treated for the initial symptoms of the degenerative disease back in 2013.

Despite this, the 77-year-old has steadfastly refused to let his illness define him.

"I'm always being asked to go to Parkinson's things and spend time with Parkinson's people, having lunch or something like that. And I don't approve of it,” he explained.

"I don't think you should let Parkinson's define you and all your pals be Parkinson's people. I don't think it's particularly good for you. So I don't do it."

Connolly added: "I get upset. Because certain things go wrong, your brain goes adrift and affects your body, and so you walk differently, you walk like a drunk man sometimes. And you're frightened you'll be judged on it. And you shake sometimes.

"Sometimes you can't get your money into your wallet... your change, and, the waiter has to take it from you and put it in."

Despite hanging his mic up, Connolly is showing no signs of slowing down.

He's currently channelling her creative efforts into a new career as a painter.