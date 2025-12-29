Police name man found dead in Co. Down

POLICE have named a man who was found dead in Co. Down over the weekend.

Jonathan Baker, who was 54 years old, was found dead in Bangor on December 27.

He was wanted in connection with an attempted double murder on Christmas Eve.

The incident saw a man and a woman hospitalised following a stabbing attack in Bangor on December 24.

PSNI officers have today confirmed they are “are not seeking anyone else in connection with their ongoing investigation into the attempted murder of two people in Bangor on Wednesday 24th December”.

They have urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Anyone with information should contact officers on 101. The reference number to quote is 914 of 24/12/25,” they state.

“You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,” they added.