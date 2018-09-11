Body found in search for man who went missing while jet skiing on Lough Erne

A BODY has been recovered in the search for a jet skier who went missing on Lough Erne in Co. Fermanagh at the weekend.

A multi-agency search operation was launched after the man entered the water following a collision involving another jet ski at 5.30pm on Sunday evening.

The PSNI, RNLI, Community Rescue Service (CRS) volunteers and the Irish Coastguard joined the operation.

In a statement, police confirmed that a body was found in the lake on Monday evening and that a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

"Police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time," it added.

In a separate statement, the CRS said: "The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased at this sad time".

UUP MLA Rosemary Barton also offered her condolences.

"It is with profound sadness, that I understand a body has been recovered this afternoon from Muckross Bay, Kesh," she told Belfast Live.

"While this will bring closure of a degree to loved ones, it also marks a period of great grief for the next of kin.

"What had started out as an exciting afternoon on a jet ski unfortunately has now ended with a fatality.

"At this very difficult time my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family together with the those of the rescued jet skier.

"Once again given the unpredictable conditions of Lough Erne I would appeal that those using the lake to exercise all safety precautions and also check the expected changes in the weather conditions."