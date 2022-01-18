Body of Irishman who went missing in Denmark over 40 days ago is found

DANISH POLICE have confirmed that the body of an Irishman who went missing in Denmark at the start of December has been recovered.

Peter Burns (29), originally from Dunboyne, Meath, went missing on the night of 5 December, 2021 in the city of Aarhus on the east coast of Denmark.

His body was spotted by a citizen in a body of water who informed the police at 1.09pm yesterday.

The body of water was located close to where he was last seen on CCTV.

Mr Burns, a chef, had been socialising with colleagues in the city, and was last seen between midnight and 1am on the night he went missing.

Den 29-årige mand, som forsvandt efter en bytur i Aarhus i starten af december, er i dag blevet fundet død i havnen ved Navitas i Aarhus. De pårørende er underrettet. Det var en borger, der kl. 13.09 opdagede den 29-årige og ringede 112. #politidk #anklager pic.twitter.com/bNFQudQzuj — Østjyllands Politi (@OjylPoliti) January 17, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, police confirmed they had established the cause of Mr Burns' death.

The Irish Embassy in Denmark also tweeted to confirm the sad news.

"Peter's family and friends thank everyone for their help during this difficult time," it said.

"The Ambassador and all at the Embassy wish to convert our sincere sympathies to Peter's family and friends."