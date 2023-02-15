Boy, 15, sentenced to life for murder of 'wonderful' Ian Kirwan

A BOY aged 15 has been sentenced to life for the murder of Ian Kirwan in March 2022.

Mr Kirwan, 53, died after being stabbed outside the Asda store on Jinnah Road in Redditch, Worcestershire, England at around 7.20pm on March 8.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, must serve a minimum of 14 years' detention after being sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court today.

Three other teenagers, who similarly cannot be named, were also sentenced for their part in the attack.

A 16-year-old boy was sentenced to a youth rehabilitation order for 36 months for violent disorder and possession of a knife.

This includes supervision for 36 months.

Two further boys, aged 15 and 14, were both given youth rehabilitation orders for 24 months for violent disorder.

This includes supervision for 24 months.

"I'm glad that justice has been done and that those involved will now pay the price for their actions on that fateful day last year," said Detective Superintendent Leighton Harding.

Anti-social behaviour

The trial heard how the group of youths had travelled by train from Birmingham to Redditch on the day of the attack.

They made their way to Asda, where they stabbed Mr Kirwan at the entrance to the supermarket.

The unprovoked attack happened after Mr Kirwan spoke to the group about their anti-social behaviour in the store's toilets.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics and members of the public who tried to help, Mr Kirwan died at the scene.

Following enquiries and help from the public to identify potential witnesses, the boys were arrested.

The four were found guilty on January 18, 2023 at Birmingham Crown Court.

"I'd like to commend Ian's family on the incredible strength, courage and dignity they have shown throughout the trial and sentencing,” added DS Harding

"I'd also like to thank the team who have worked tirelessly on this case, as well as members of the public who came forward with information which was vital in the conviction and sentences handed to the youths today.

"We take knife crime incredibly seriously and I hope today's sentence sends a clear message that we can and do take action against those who carry them.

"This case is a poignant reminder of the dangers of carrying a knife. They simply have no place in our society."

'He had the biggest heart'

Following the trial in January, Mr Kirwan's widow Lyndsey described him as 'a big kid; a wonderful person who was full of love, kindness, and generosity'.

"Ian would have helped anyone, even someone who had done him wrong," she added.

"He had the biggest heart, he cared for our family and our friends and always supported them where he could in tough times.

"The decisions made by the youths on March 8, 2022 didn't just take my husband from me but it also took my life, my plans for the future and has an impact on all my choices I make in life.

"Normally when a person dies, they are surrounded by loved ones and family but because of the tragic circumstances of Ian's death, he died alone surrounded by strangers who were kind enough to help him.

"Nobody should ever have to die like that."