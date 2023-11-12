Irish lorry driver jailed in Britain after causing death by dangerous driving
Irish lorry driver jailed in Britain after causing death by dangerous driving

Patrick Casey was handed a custodial sentence of more than four years (Image: West Mercia Police)

A LORRY driver from Ireland has been jailed in Britain after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Patrick Casey, 22, from Castleblayney in Co. Monaghan was this week sentenced to four years and two months in prison following the death of 24-year-old Callum Powell.

The court heard how Casey, who was driving a HGV, attempted to overtake another HGV on a single carriageway on the A5 at Nesscliffe in Shropshire on January 23, 2023.

However, he collided with a Vauxhall Astra driven by Mr Powell, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This is a tragic case, which has had a huge impact on all involved," said Sergeant Alex Saxton of West Mercia Police.

"Sadly, the whole incident could have easily been avoided if different decisions were made by Casey when in control of vehicle with such power.

"I know this sentence won’t bring Callum back, but I hope it sends a message to other road users to be more considerate when using the roads, as actions can have devastating consequences."

According to the Shropshire Star, Mr Powell's mother acknowledged that Casey had not intended for her son to die.

"I'm sure he is going through hell, as we are," she said.

Casey was also banned from driving for seven years and one month.

